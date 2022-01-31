It’s A Magical Menagerie! 90s Style Disney Animal Sweatshirts Now Available on shopDisney

Disney pets are the absolute cutest and shopDisney is helping to remind fans of that fact with their latest assortment of cozy clothing for adults. Dogs, cats and even some mythical creatures take the spotlight on this collection and we can’t get enough.

Disney fans can show off your love of cartoon animals with the new collection of sweatshirts from shopDisney.

These tops feature a bright tie-dye pattern that speaks to fashion of the 90s and showcases some of the cuddliest and cutest creatures to ever grace the big screen.

Among the Disney pets featured are: Pegasus ( Hercules ) Percy ( Pocahontas ) Oliver ( Oliver and Company ) Bruni ( Frozen 2 )

Each sweatshirt also includes the Disneyland or Walt Disney World logo near the neckline on the back.

Find your favorite playful pullover now on shop Disney