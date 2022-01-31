Disney Dress Shop Collection Introduces New Style Inspired by Princess Tiana

Over the past few years, the Disney Dress Shop collection has debuted more than a dozen delightful designs that fans have fallen in love with. The various styles have ranged from rompers and full skirts to halter and bodycon dresses and now they’re introducing a new form fitting look inspired by Princess Tiana!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

No matter how old you are, dressing up in Disney fashion is a must for many fans and the Disney Dress Shop collection is one way to mix modern looks with Disney magic.

Sticking to that theme, shopDisney has unveiled a new form fitting dress themed to Tiana Princess and the Frog .

. The knee length dress is sleeveless and embellished with ruffles along the shoulders. It features a V-neckline and full back that’s decorated with Tiana’s signature embroidered near the right shoulder blade.

Adding to its charm is the ombre coloring that transitions from a deep navy blue at the top to an emerald green and finally a soft lime green. Lily pad and tiaras make up the dress’ pattern and subtly acknowledge the inspiration behind the look.

The enchanting dress offers a flattering silhouette that combines the modern look of today's fashions with a vintage twist that’s fun and modest.

The dress sells for $128.00

