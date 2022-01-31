Korean Drama Series “Snowdrop” Heading to Disney+ on February 9th

Disney+’s international audiences will soon have the opportunity to check out the South Korean original series Snowdrop. The 16-part drama starring Jung Hae-In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will begin streaming on Wednesday, February 9th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has announced that the Korean drama series, Snowdrop, will arrive on the streaming platform on February 9th.

will arrive on the streaming platform on February 9th. The 16-part series is a period drama that tells the story of forbidden love between a young couple in a politically charged landscape promising to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster full of excitement, action, and romance.

Snowdrop features Jung Hae-In ( Tune in for Love and While You Were Sleeping ) and Jisoo of the popular music group BLACKPINK in her debut-starring performance. It was written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, the duo behind the 2018 thriller Sky Castle.

features Jung Hae-In ( and ) and Jisoo of the popular music group BLACKPINK in her debut-starring performance. It was written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, the duo behind the 2018 thriller Disney+ launched in South Korea this past November Snowdrop serving as one of its highly anticipated titles. The series was among the top 5 most watched titles within a majority of Asia Pacific markets in its first 5 weeks on Disney+. Now audiences around the world will have the opportunity to enjoy this international story right here at home.

Synopsis:

“When a blood-soaked man (Jung Hae-In) bursts into the dormitory of a women’s university in Seoul, Korea, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) will go against her better judgement and risk being expelled to hide the man from his attackers and tend to his wounds. Unbeknownst to Yeong-ro, the man has a harrowing secret that threatens to put her friends’ and family’s safety at risk, and the two young lovers will have to work together to overcome the obstacles.”

What They’re Saying:

Director Jo Hyun-tak: “Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate.”