ABC Gives Pilot Order for “Will Trent” Drama Series Based on Bestselling Book Series

ABC has given a pilot order for a crime drama series based on the bestselling Will Trent book series from author Karin Slaughter, according to Deadline.
- The new drama series will come from The Big Leap creator Liz Heldens and Batwoman co-executive producer Dan Thomsen.
- The pair, who previously worked together on Fox’s The Passage, also wrote the pilot.
- The series will come from 20th Television, the studio with which Heldens has a deal.
- The green light on the series still hinges on the casting of a lead.
- The series will follow Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming of age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one feels as abandoned as he was, Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
- Slaughter will join Heldens and Thomsen as an executive producer on the series.
- The author has written 21 novels, which have sold more than 40 million copies and have been published in 120 countries.