New “Cars” Hot Wheels Series Now Available on Entertainment Earth

Disney Hot Wheels have zoomed over to Entertainment Earth and this collection is fittingly inspired by Pixar’s Cars. From Mater and Lighting McQueen to Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm kids (and collectors) can bring home the entire pit crew and recreate favorite moments from the franchise

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Since its debut in 2006, Pixar’s Cars has taken the world by storm —Jackson Storm!— and fans can’t get enough.

has taken the world by storm —Jackson Storm!— and fans can’t get enough. As the franchise celebrates its 16th anniversary, Hot Wheels is bringing the beloved racers to fans through a series of new collections. Among the offerings available are: Cars Color Changers Mini Racers Cars Character Cars

This assortment of diecast cast racecars are 1:55 scale and can be preordered now on Entertainment Earth

Currently the cars are being sold in cases of 8, 6 and 24. Links to individual series can be found below.

Color Changers

“Kids will love causing the transformation when they dunk their color-changing cars into warm water and then in cold water to change them right back! Whether it's the entire car or just the bumper going into the water, the result is a completely unique look!”

Disney Pixar Cars Color Changers 1:55 Scale Wv 3 Case of 8 – $58.99

This Disney Pixar Cars Color Changers 1:55 Scale 2022 Wave 3 Case includes 8 individually packaged vehicles and includes:

1x Bumper Saves

1x Francesco

1x Octane Gain

1x Jackson Storm

1x Cruz

2x Lightning Mcqueen

1x Sally

Mini Racers

“These exciting Disney and Pixar Cars mini vehicles are ready to race right out of the pack! Each pack contains three compact die-cast racers, including at least one vehicle unique to the pack!”

Disney Pixar Cars Mini Racers 3-Pack Mix 3 Case of 6 – $41.99

Disney Pixar Cars Mini Racers 3-Pack Mix 3 Case includes 6 individually packaged packs and includes:

1x International Adventure

1x Radiator Springs

1x Team Rusteze

1x Derby

1x Racing Tractors

1x Tuners

Character Cars

“This exciting assortment of vehicles offers huge variety with true to movie details. Start or expand your collection with these big personality wheels, from Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez to Jackson Storm and all of the favorite big screen wheels in between!”

Cars Character Cars 2022 Mix 6 Case of 24 – $119.99