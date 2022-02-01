New “Cars” Hot Wheels Series Now Available on Entertainment Earth

by | Feb 1, 2022 9:25 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Disney Hot Wheels have zoomed over to Entertainment Earth and this collection is fittingly inspired by Pixar’s Cars. From Mater and Lighting McQueen to Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm kids (and collectors) can bring home the entire pit crew and recreate favorite moments from the franchise

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Since its debut in 2006, Pixar’s Cars has taken the world by storm —Jackson Storm!— and fans can’t get enough.
  • As the franchise celebrates its 16th anniversary, Hot Wheels is bringing the beloved racers to fans through a series of new collections. Among the offerings available are:
    • Cars Color Changers
    • Mini Racers 
    • Cars Character Cars
  • This assortment of diecast cast racecars are 1:55 scale and can be preordered now on Entertainment Earth
  • Currently the cars are being sold in cases of 8, 6 and 24. Links to individual series can be found below.

Color Changers

“Kids will love causing the transformation when they dunk their color-changing cars into warm water and then in cold water to change them right back! Whether it's the entire car or just the bumper going into the water, the result is a completely unique look!”

Disney Pixar Cars Color Changers 1:55 Scale Wv 3 Case of 8 – $58.99

This Disney Pixar Cars Color Changers 1:55 Scale 2022 Wave 3 Case includes 8 individually packaged vehicles and includes:

  • 1x Bumper Saves
  • 1x Francesco
  • 1x Octane Gain
  • 1x Jackson Storm
  • 1x Cruz
  • 2x Lightning Mcqueen
  • 1x Sally

Mini Racers

“These exciting Disney and Pixar Cars mini vehicles are ready to race right out of the pack! Each pack contains three compact die-cast racers, including at least one vehicle unique to the pack!”

Disney Pixar Cars Mini Racers 3-Pack Mix 3 Case of 6 – $41.99

Disney Pixar Cars Mini Racers 3-Pack Mix 3 Case includes 6 individually packaged packs and includes:

  • 1x International Adventure
  • 1x Radiator Springs
  • 1x Team Rusteze
  • 1x Derby
  • 1x Racing Tractors
  • 1x Tuners

Character Cars

“This exciting assortment of vehicles offers huge variety with true to movie details. Start or expand your collection with these big personality wheels, from Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez to Jackson Storm and all of the favorite big screen wheels in between!”

Cars Character Cars 2022 Mix 6 Case of 24 – $119.99

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed