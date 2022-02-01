ESPN Chairman Issues Statement on Tom Brady’s Retirement

Tom Brady, the most accomplished quarterback the sport of football has ever seen, has retired after 22 years in the NFL. ESPN took the opportunity to congratulate Brady for his incredible career and wish him luck in his life after football.
- With the news of Brady’s retirement confirmed, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro issued the following statement:
- “ESPN joins sports fans everywhere in congratulating Tom Brady, one of the most accomplished players in the league’s illustrious history. We took great pride in documenting his historic 22-year journey: beginning with his days at Michigan and continuing with the 2000 NFL Draft, Monday Night Football games, Man in the Arena, films and so much more. We wish Tom and the entire Brady family the best in the future.”
- Additionally, ESPN will be airing a SportsCenter Special at 3 PM ET on ESPN, covering Brady’s retirement. The one-hour special will lead up to NFL Live.
- Brady played for 22 seasons in the NFL, 20 with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- In those 22 years, he won a record seven Super Bowls. Perhaps even more impressively, in his 20 seasons as a starter, he reached the Super Bowl 10 times.
- When Brady won his first Super Bowl, he was the youngest starting quarterback ever to do so. When he won his final Super Bowl, he was the oldest starting quarterback ever to do so.
- Now that he has officially retired, assuming he doesn’t make a return at some point, he will be eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame in 2027.