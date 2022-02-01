shopDisney Grab Bag: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Hawkeye” T-Shirts

We’re still coming off the high from everything Marvel gave us last year including a thrilling December that delivered Hawkeye on Disney+ and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters. Now, a collection of t-shirts (and a few toys) have made their way to shopDisney that are themed to both projects.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Christmas may be over but the Marvel gift mill just keeps on giving and this week it’s new shirts on shopDisney.

Fans of Hawkeye and Spider-Man are in for a treat as the new arrivals are themed to these heroes—and a few of their enemies!

The shirts are themed to:

Spider-Man Merchandise

Hawkeye Merchandise

