Tickets Now Available for 20th Century Studios’ “Death on the Nile”

Advance tickets for 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile directed by and starring five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and featuring an all-star ensemble cast, are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
- This includes tickets for Death on the Nile Early Access Screenings taking place on Wednesday, February 9 exclusively on 70mm, IMAX, Cinemark XD, Regal Premium Experience (RPX), Dolby Cinema at AMC and additional premium large format screens.
- A new featurette, “Dangerous Journey,” was also released today and it provides a glimpse at this murderous, suspense-filled tale which will have audiences sorting out the clues. Check it out below:
- An official clip from the upcoming film was also shared today. Check it out below:
About Death On The Nile:
- Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, Death on the Nile transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller.
- Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, is joined by Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.
- The film reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.
- 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile will release exclusively in theaters on February 11, 2022.