Tickets Now Available for 20th Century Studios’ “Death on the Nile”

Advance tickets for 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile directed by and starring five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and featuring an all-star ensemble cast, are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

This includes tickets for Death on the Nile Early Access Screenings taking place on Wednesday, February 9 exclusively on 70mm, IMAX, Cinemark XD, Regal Premium Experience (RPX), Dolby Cinema at AMC and additional premium large format screens.

A new featurette, "Dangerous Journey," was also released today and it provides a glimpse at this murderous, suspense-filled tale which will have audiences sorting out the clues. Check it out below:

An official clip from the upcoming film was also shared today. Check it out below:

