Early Bird Ticket Sales Begin for Dayton Disneyana 2022

Early bird ticket sales have begun for the Dayton Disneyana 2022 event, which will be held in Dayton, Ohio on June 10th-12th.

What’s Happening:

Dayton Disneyana 2022 will be held at the Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center in Dayton, Ohio.

Early bird tickets priced at $40 are on sale now

All attendees will have access to appearances by special guests who help create the Disney magic, various presentations on Disney past and present, shopping at the Disneyana Collectibles Expo featuring dozens of vendors offering vintage, new and homemade treasures along with Disney pin and Vinylmation trading, high-energy auctions, costume contests and more.

Schedule details as well as additional general admission tickets will be available at a later date.

To learn more about Dayton Disneyana, you can check them out on Facebook www.DaytonDisneyana.org

Dayton Disneyana is hosted by the Dayton Disneyana Foundation, Inc, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich legacy of Walt Disney. All the proceeds for this event benefit a local charity.