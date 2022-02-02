Marvel Gingerbread Funko Pop! Now Available on shopDisney

The time for Santa Claus and carols are over, but delicious gingerbread cookies can be enjoyed year round. Even better if those cookies are designed like Marvel Super Heroes! Funko’s clever concoction of Pop! figures inspired by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are now available on shopDisney.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Last summer, Funko introduced a series of Marvel Gingerbread Pop! figures that reimagined the Avengers as holiday cookies!
- The collection was launched at Entertainment Earth and other retailers and now, they’ve made their way to shopDisney.
- Fans shopping on the Disney site can bring home six icing clad heroes baked to perfection that are ready for display.
- The Pop! series is available now and each character sells for $12.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.