“Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” Documentary to Premiere at SXSW

We’re just over a month away from the start of SXSW 2022 and today we learned that a new documentary titled Mickey: The Story of a Mouse will premiere at the film festival.

SXSW will begin on March 11th and run through March 20th.

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse will premiere on March 19th in the Paramount Theater at 12 PM. It will then be available to online only attendees the following day at 9 AM.

The new documentary will have a runtime of 93 minutes.

Synopsis:

Mickey Mouse is one of the most enduring symbols in our history. Those three simple circles take on meaning for virtually everyone on the planet. So ubiquitous in our lives that he can seem invisible, Mickey is something we all share, with unique memories and feelings. Over the course of his nearly century-long history, Mickey functions like a mirror, reflecting our personal and cultural values back at us. Mickey: The Story of a Mouse explores Mickey's significance, getting to the core of what Mickey's cultural impact says about each of us and about our world.

Creative Team: