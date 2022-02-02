Disney+ Releases Trailer for New Documentary Film “More Than Robots”

Disney+ has announced that the Gillian Jacobs-directed documentary film More Than Robots will premiere at the world-renowned SXSW (South by Southwest) Film Festival on March 14th, with a release on Disney+ to follow on Friday, March 18th.

What’s Happening:

More Than Robots is an original documentary presented by Supper Club and Disney+, made in partnership with FIRST.

is an original documentary presented by Supper Club and Disney+, made in partnership with FIRST. The documentary follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.

More Than Robots is directed by Gillian Jacobs in her feature-length documentary directorial debut. Award-winning Supper Club founders Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb are the producers. Lucasfilm’s Michael Garcia and Christine Beebe serve as executive producers, with Jacqui Lopez as co-executive producer.

is directed by Gillian Jacobs in her feature-length documentary directorial debut. Award-winning Supper Club founders Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb are the producers. Lucasfilm’s Michael Garcia and Christine Beebe serve as executive producers, with Jacqui Lopez as co-executive producer. Following the film’s premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 14th, More Than Robots will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on Friday, March 18th.

will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on Friday, March 18th. Disney+ has released the first trailer for the film, which you can view below:

For more than 20 years, Disney has supported FIRST with financial, in-kind and mentorship resources, and together with Lucasfilm’s philanthropic initiative Star Wars