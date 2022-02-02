The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl to Air Across Disney Networks This Sunday

by | Feb 2, 2022 9:28 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The Walt Disney Company and ESPN will showcase NFL’s Pro Bowl Week from Las Vegas, culminating with the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6 (3 p.m. ET) on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes from Allegiant Stadium.

  • All networks will provide the traditional telecast, with ESPN Deportes airing the Spanish-language offering.
  • Postseason NFL Countdown (1 p.m.) will be live from the stadium for a nearly two-hour pregame show on ESPN and ABC leading into the Pro Bowl Game.
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs are among the stars expected to participate.
  • Complete rosters for the AFC and NFC teams can be found here.
  • Fans can visit ProBowl.com for the latest event details and to purchase tickets, which will allow fans special benefits on game day, including access to the Pro Bowl Red Carpet and other family friendly activities.
  • ESPN’s Pro Bowl Week programming includes the primetime presentation of the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday, Feb. 3 (7 p.m.), as well as NFL Live on-site and SportsCenter reports.
  • The Monday Night Football team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters will call their first Pro Bowl as a group, as they bring fans the commentary on ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD.
  • Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and reporter John Sutcliffe call the Spanish-language telecast on ESPN Deportes.
  • For Postseason NFL Countdown, Suzy Kolber will host alongside Booger McFarland, Randy Moss and Adam Schefter.

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown:

  • The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will Include Fastest Man, Precision Passing, Best Catch, Thread the Needle, and Dodgeball
  • The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will feature Pro Bowlers from the AFC and NFC competing against each other in unique competitions, premiering on Thursday, Feb. 3 (7 p.m.) on ESPN.
  • The made-for-TV event will re-air several times in the coming days, including Feb. 5 on ABC (2 p.m.) and pre-game on Feb. 6 on Disney XD (2 p.m.).
  • Levy, Griese, Riddick, and Salters will commentate the events.
  • New this year, ‘Best Catch’ and ‘Fastest Man’ join ‘Precision Passing’, ‘Thread the Needle’, and ‘Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball’ as the five competitions.
  • Among the Pro Bowlers expected to participate are quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones as well as wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, running back Nick Chubb, and more.
  • The one-hour show will be from Las Vegas Ballpark, produced by ESPN and A. Smith & Co. Productions.

NFL Live, SportsCenter with Coverage of Pro Bowl Practices

  • NFL Live, ESPN’s flagship daily NFL news, analysis and entertainment show, will televise from Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday (4-5 p.m.).
  • Laura Rutledge will anchor, with analysts Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears.
  • In addition to Super Bowl LIV and other NFL news items, the show will feature reporting from AFC and NFC practices courtesy of NFL reporter Kimberley A. Martin.
 
 
