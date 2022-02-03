Celebrate Black History Month with the Latest Edition of “What’s Up, Disney+”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This time, our hosts celebrate Black History Month by discussing the movies on the Disney+ Celebrate Black Stories collection, talk Disney+ Voices, and so much more.
What’s Happening:
- This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by discussing the movies on the Disney+ Celebrate Black Stories collection, in honor of Black History Month.
- Movies discussed include Hidden Figures, Black Panther, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Ruby Bridges, and The Princess and the Frog.
- Following that, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.
- Our hosts then showcase the monthly YouTube series, Disney+ Voices, that features open and engaging conversations between two Black creators, discussing their process and passion through the lens of the Black experience.
- And finally, the duo are joined by Brea Baker, host of the new series Disney+: Bridging the Gap. Baker talks about how she first got started in activism, as well as about her new YouTube series.
- In Bridging the Gap, Disney+ filmmakers, animators, creatives, and talent will join host Brea Baker to have an open and honest conversation about their lives, careers, and hopes for the future.