Celebrate Black History Month with the Latest Edition of “What’s Up, Disney+”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This time, our hosts celebrate Black History Month by discussing the movies on the Disney+ Celebrate Black Stories collection, talk Disney+ Voices, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by discussing the movies on the Disney+ Celebrate Black Stories collection, in honor of Black History Month.

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by discussing the movies on the Disney+ Celebrate Black Stories collection, in honor of Black History Month. Movies discussed include Hidden Figures , Black Panther , Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella , Ruby Bridges , and The Princess and the Frog .

, , , , and . Following that, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

Our hosts then showcase the monthly YouTube series, Disney+ Voices , that features open and engaging conversations between two Black creators, discussing their process and passion through the lens of the Black experience.

, that features open and engaging conversations between two Black creators, discussing their process and passion through the lens of the Black experience. And finally, the duo are joined by Brea Baker, host of the new series Disney+: Bridging the Gap. Baker talks about how she first got started in activism, as well as about her new YouTube series.

In Bridging the Gap, Disney+ filmmakers, animators, creatives, and talent will join host Brea Baker to have an open and honest conversation about their lives, careers, and hopes for the future.