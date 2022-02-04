Charlie Davis Hired as Executive VP of Live-Action at Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television has brought on Charlie Andrews to serve as executive vice president of live-action and alternative series, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Andrews joins Disney Branded TV from Fox Entertainment, where he most recently worked as head of drama development for the broadcaster before exiting in December.

Andrews will begin in his new role on February 7th, overseeing all live-action programming, scripted, and unscripted series and movies created by Disney Branded Television for Disney+ Disney Channel

In his new role, Andrews will oversee the original development, current programming, original movies, and unscripted content departments within Disney Branded TV.

The following executives will report to him: Reena Singh, senior vice president of development and current series; Lauren Kisilevsky, senior vice president of original movies; and Marc Buhaj, vice president of originals, unscripted content.

What They’re Saying: