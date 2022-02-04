FX Sets Premiere Date for Season 2 of “Dicktown”

FX has set the premiere date for Dicktown, the half-hour animated comedy series created, written and directed by John Hodgman and David Rees.

What’s Happening:

The new season of Dicktown will premiere Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and stream on Hulu

Hodgman and Rees are executive producers of Dicktown alongside Archer executive producer Matt Thompson of Floyd County Productions.

alongside executive producer Matt Thompson of Floyd County Productions. The first season of Dicktown was part of season three of FX’s Cake and is now streaming on Hulu.

About Dicktown:

John Hunchman was once the famous boy detective of Richardsville, North Carolina (DICKTOWN, to the locals), but now he’s pushing 40 and still solving mysteries for teens. David Purefoy, his former bully, is now his driver, muscle and only friend. Between chasing down stolen pimento cheese recipes and high school mascots gone rogue, John and David never stop trying to solve the biggest mystery: how to grow up. But when a menacing figure roars into their lives on a weird motorcycle-car, they learn the past isn’t done with them yet.