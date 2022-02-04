Texas Performances of “Disney Princess -The Concert” Postponed Due to Extreme Weather

Fans getting ready to go see Disney Princess – The Concert at various locations in Texas should double check their tickets to make sure that it isn’t one of three performances that have been canceled and rescheduled for later in the year due to the extreme weather taking place in the state right now.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Princess – The Concert’s performances in Sugar Land (Houston), Dallas, and McAllen, TX have been postponed due to the winter storm affecting the state.
- The concerts were supposed to take place tonight, February 4th, as well as February 5th, and February 7th.
- The announcement was made earlier today on the official Disney Concerts Twitter page, saying the cancellation of the performances was made out of an abundance of caution for the cast, crew, and fans.
- The performances, while canceled for these specific dates, have already been rescheduled and the tour will now return on the following dates:
- During Disney Princess – The Concert the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” The performers will share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.