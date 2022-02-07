Almin Karamehmedovic Promoted to Senior Executive Producer of “World News Tonight with David Muir”

by | Feb 7, 2022 11:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced today that Almin Karamehmedovic has been promoted to senior executive producer of World News Tonight with David Muir.

What’s Happening:

  • In addition to being promoted to senior executive producer, Almin Karamehmedovic will also be expanding his role to include News Content Development on streaming and broadcast.
  • Almin has led the team at World News Tonight since August 2014, and under his leadership with David Muir, World News Tonight has become the most-watched newscast in America across all of broadcast and cable for the sixth year in a row and is still often the No. 1 program on all of television.
  • This season, the program is delivering its biggest lead in 26 years.
  • You can read ABC News president Kim Godwin’s full memo to the news division below:

I am excited to announce Almin Karamehmedovic has been promoted to senior executive producer of World News Tonight with David Muir, and will be expanding his role to include News Content Development on streaming and broadcast.

Almin has led the team at World News Tonight since August 2014, and under his leadership with David, World News Tonight has become the most-watched newscast in America across all of broadcast and cable for the sixth year in a row and is still often the No. 1 program on all of television. This season, the program is delivering its biggest lead in 26 years. World News Tonight’s deep connection with its audience and the response from viewers has been particularly meaningful, especially during one of the most consequential moments of our lifetimes over the past two years with the nation facing a global pandemic and economic hardship.

Beyond the daily news cycle, Almin, David and the small team of dedicated producers often race out of the building after the news — Almin also with camera in hand. He has traveled with David to Al Anbar in Iraq to document the fight against ISIS, the frontlines in Afghanistan, Auschwitz with survivors of the Holocaust 75 years later, Normandy with America’s heroes, and most recently to Madagascar to report on the children of climate change. These stories have helped define the broadcast, setting an example of the power of getting out of the studio, into the country and the world, bringing back important and impactful stories that matter to our audience.

His career at ABC News began in 1998 and has involved many firsts. In 2001, he was one of the first journalists to gain access to Tora Bora, Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden was holed up. In 2003, he embedded with the U.S. Army during the invasion of Iraq, and in 2005, he was one of the first journalists to travel to Darfur/Sudan to report on the genocide.

Prior to World News Tonight, Almin held positions as producer, senior producer and executive producer of Nightline. He reported from around the world, including the Amazon on the Enawene Nawe tribe, Mexico on drug wars, Democratic Republic of Congo on uncovering an epidemic of exorcisms on alleged child witches, Central African Republic while wild elephants pursued him, and Cambodia exposing American pedophiles permitted to leave the U.S. and commit more crimes. He has traveled to over 100 different countries, and the quality of journalism is exemplified by his accolades: 14 Emmys, six Edward R. Murrow Awards, Peabody Award, Christopher Awards and DuPont Awards.

Almin’s commitment to this news division and World News Tonight signals an exciting new chapter of not only overseeing the daily operations of America’s No. 1 newscast but now collaborating with our streaming partners and long-form units to create short- and long-form special projects. With his impressive reporting roots coupled with his editorial instincts, storytelling sensitives, and drive to get out and get the story, I look forward to him continuing his streak of firsts in expanding World News Tonight to new heights and delivering more powerful, in-depth journalism from the network to the world of streaming.  

Please join me in congratulating Almin on his newly expanded role.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed