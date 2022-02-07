Trailer for “Cheaper by the Dozen” Debut, Coming to Disney+ March 18

As originally announced at 2019 Disney Investor Day, Disney+ has been developing a new version of Cheaper by the Dozen. Today, the first trailer and poster for the upcoming film were released.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has debuted the first trailer for their new film Cheaper by the Dozen .

. This version stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as the heads of a large, blended family called the Bakers — which consists of 10 kids and two parents.

The film also stars: Erika Christensen Timon Kyle Durrett Journee Brown Kylie Rogers Andre Robinson Caylee Blosenski Aryan Simhadri Leo Abelo Perry Mykal-Michelle Harris Christian Cote Sebastian Cote Luke Prael

Gail Lerner directed the movie while Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry penned the screenplay based on the Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey novel.

Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.

In addition to the trailer, Disney also released a new poster for the movie:

Cheaper by the Dozen begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ March 18th.