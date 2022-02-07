Trailer for “Cheaper by the Dozen” Debut, Coming to Disney+ March 18

As originally announced at 2019 Disney Investor Day, Disney+ has been developing a new version of Cheaper by the Dozen. Today, the first trailer and poster for the upcoming film were released.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has debuted the first trailer for their new film Cheaper by the Dozen.
- This version stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as the heads of a large, blended family called the Bakers — which consists of 10 kids and two parents.
- The film also stars:
- Erika Christensen
- Timon Kyle Durrett
- Journee Brown
- Kylie Rogers
- Andre Robinson
- Caylee Blosenski
- Aryan Simhadri
- Leo Abelo Perry
- Mykal-Michelle Harris
- Christian Cote
- Sebastian Cote
- Luke Prael
- Gail Lerner directed the movie while Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry penned the screenplay based on the Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey novel.
- Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.
- In addition to the trailer, Disney also released a new poster for the movie:
- Cheaper by the Dozen begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ March 18th.