Disney nuiMOs: shopDisney Showcases Spring Fashions, Spirit Jerseys, and the Return of Kermit and Miss Piggy

The Disney niMOs are getting ready for spring with a playful assortment of new clothing and accessories inspired by the season. Fashion forward and always fun, the latest arrivals are picture perfect and will look great on every one of your nuiMOs plush.

What’s Happening:

Spring is almost here and shopDisney is gearing up for the season with new fashions for…the Disney nuiMOs!

Today, the online retailer added a slew of adorable clothing accessories including some location specific hooded Spirit Jerseys.

Your nuiMOs will also love the colorful rain gear, tie-dyed set or tropical jumpsuit.

Prices range from $12.99 for outfits and accessories to $19.99 for nuiMO plush.

Spring Fashions:

Kermit and Miss Piggy:

Hooded Spirit Jerseys: