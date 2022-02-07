Freeform’s “Good Trouble” Returns for Season 4 on Wednesday, March 9th

Freeform’s fan-favorite series Good Trouble, which had its season three summer finale in September, will return for the first half of season four on Wednesday, March 9th at 10:00 PM, streaming the next day on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Priscilla Quintana, who plays Isabella, a resident of the Coterie and mother to Gael’s unborn baby, has been upped to a series regular, along with newcomer Bryan Craig.
- Craig will play Joaquin, an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background.
- Also joining the Coterie crew in a recurring role is Booboo Stewart (X-Men: Days of Future Past). Stewart plays Luca, an unhoused man Joaquin is doing a story on and befriends.
- Freeform released the following teaser for the fourth season of Good Trouble:
About Good Trouble:
- Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family.
- The series stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig.
- The series was created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson serves as showrunner and executive producer.
- Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez also executive produce.