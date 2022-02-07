Disney Branded Television Gives First Look at Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

Earlier today during Disney Branded Television’s session during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, attendees were given a first look at the upcoming Disney Channel series, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

What’s Happening:

During today's Disney Branded Television's during the Television Critics Association 2022 Winter Press Tour, a first look of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was given before the series debuts this Summer on Disney Channel.

was given before the series debuts this Summer on Disney Channel. Executive producers Laurence Fishburne and Steve Loter, supervising producer Rodney Clouden, and cast members Diamond White (Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl), Libe Barer (Casey), and Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur), were present at the session to talk about the new series.

Set to arrive on the Disney Channel this summer, and based on Marvel's hit comic books, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger. Actress and singer Diamond White will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), who protects her beloved Lower East Side community as the roller-skating, gadget-wielding superhero known as Moon Girl.

Devil Dinosaur is like a 10-ton dog: he's playful, fiercely loyal and utterly driven by his appetite. As Moon Girl's partner (and family), he contributes muscle, teeth, claws, cunning and an excellent sniffer.

Additional cast members include: Libe Barer as Casey Jermaine Fowler as James Jr Sasheer Zamata as Adria Alfre Woodard as Mimi Gary Anthony Williams as Pops Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur

From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions ( black-ish , mixed-ish , grown-ish ) and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter ( Kim Possible ).

) and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter ( ). Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden ( Futurama) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard ( Planes ) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell ( The Pirate Fairy) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ( Elena of Avalor ) is producer.

is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard ( ) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell ( are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ) is producer. Lunella, A.K.A. Moon Girl, was originally created by Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, and Natacha Bustos (and colored by Tamra Bonvillain) in 2015

More About The Additional Characters of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:

Casey is a 13-year-old Puerto Rican-Jewish powerhouse—Moon Girl’s manager and best friend. Her mission is to make Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur the most beloved superheroes.

is a 13-year-old Puerto Rican-Jewish powerhouse—Moon Girl’s manager and best friend. Her mission is to make Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur the most beloved superheroes. Lunella’s dad, James Jr ., is an optimistic and unconventional business person. He and his family run Roll With It, the last roller-skating rink in New York City. "Roll with it" also happens to be James’ personal credo, as he always looks on the bright side of life.

., is an optimistic and unconventional business person. He and his family run Roll With It, the last roller-skating rink in New York City. "Roll with it" also happens to be James’ personal credo, as he always looks on the bright side of life. Adria, Lunella's mom, is a social activist and musician who serves as the DJ at Roll With It, the family-owned roller-skating rink.

Lunella's mom, is a social activist and musician who serves as the DJ at Roll With It, the family-owned roller-skating rink. Lunella's grandmother, Mimi , is the family's rock. She suffers no fools and guides all—particularly Lunella—with gentle reminders and advice. But act foolishly or get on her bad side and she'll set you straight with one of her patented zingers.

, is the family's rock. She suffers no fools and guides all—particularly Lunella—with gentle reminders and advice. But act foolishly or get on her bad side and she'll set you straight with one of her patented zingers. Pops is Lunella's cool grandpa and the proud owner of Roll With It. He is a clever tinkerer and meticulous craftsman, constructing custom skates and reviving old pairs ‘til they’re better than new.

is Lunella's cool grandpa and the proud owner of Roll With It. He is a clever tinkerer and meticulous craftsman, constructing custom skates and reviving old pairs ‘til they’re better than new. The Beyonder is a curious, mischievous, mercurial being. He’s a comedically impish and self-centered trickster. While the all-knowing, all-powerful Beyonder is brilliant when it comes to the makeup of matter and the universe, he is clueless about humans.

What They’re Saying: