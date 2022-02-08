First Teaser Released for Hulu’s “Conversations with Friends” – Debuting May 2022

Hulu has released the first teaser for their upcoming limited series, Conversations with Friends, based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel.

What’s Happening:

Conversations with Friends is a 12 episode series based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. This is the second Sally Rooney novel to receive a limited series at Hulu following 2020’s Normal People .

Synopsis:

“Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.”

Cast:

Alison Oliver

Joe Alwyn

Sasha Lane

Jemima Kirke

Creative Team:

Conversations with Friends is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures.

The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three.

Endeavor Content is handling international sales.

Catherine Magee serves as series producer and Jeanie Igoe serves as producer.