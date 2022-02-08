Mike Golic Jr. Announces He is Leaving ESPN

ESPN radio host, television personality and analyst Mike Golic Jr. has announced today via his Twitter account that he will be leaving ESPN.
- Golic Jr. announced on his Twitter account today that yesterday was his final day with ESPN.
“life update” tweet: yesterday was officially my last day at ESPN. it was 6.5 years of my professional life, but really it’s been all I’ve ever known. simply put, ESPN changed my life in ways I will never be able to properly express my gratitude for.
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 8, 2022
- SI reports that the news comes after Barrett Sports Media released an ESPN memo stating that Golic Jr. is no longer part of the network’s daily radio lineup:
- We would like to inform you that as of Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Mike Golic, Jr. will no longer be a part of the ESPN Radio Network lineup. In the interim, our 3-7P ET timeslot will become ‘ESPN Radio Afternoons’, with host Chris Canty joined by an ensemble of co-hosts. A formal announcement regarding our plans for this timeslot moving forward will be announced soon.
- Golic Jr. joined ESPN Radio in 2015, working with his father on the long-running Mike & Mike.
- Mike Golic Sr. left ESPN in 2020 after 20 years with the network.
- Golic Jr. has also worked as an analyst on several ESPN programs and has called college football and lacrosse games.
- He was added to the daily ESPN Radio lineup in 2020 as a co-host of a show with WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike.
- Golic Jr. has not yet announced what he will be doing after leaving ESPN.