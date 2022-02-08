Oscar Nominated “Raya And The Last Dragon” Focus of New “Scene At The Academy” Video

Academy Award nominated Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon has its theme of trust looked at by the cast and creators of the film in a new video shared by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

What’s Happening:

Today, the Academy Awards announced their nominations for the 94th Oscars ceremony, and one of the nominations for Best Animated Feature was Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon .

. The official Oscars YouTube channel has showcased a video featuring the cast and creators of the film discussing their thoughts on the main theme of the movie, Trust.

In the video, Writers Adele Lim and Qui Nguyen, Head of Story Fawn Veerasunthorn, Directors Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada, Producer Osnat Shurer, and stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina all share their thoughts on the Raya character and her journey and growth when learning to trust those around her.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well. From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del V echo

You can also take a look at the LP Movie Club discussion of Raya and the Last Dragon below, where we discuss this theme as well as the movie as a whole.

Raya and the Last Dragon is now available for streaming on Disney+