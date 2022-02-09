New Episodes of “Futurama” Coming to Hulu in 2023

The future is looking bright for Fry, Leela and Bender at Hulu. 20th Television Animation and Hulu announced today the return of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's brilliantly subversive animated sci-fi comedy, Futurama.

The announcement was made today by Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Television Animation Head Marci Proietto.

Television Animation Head Marci Proietto. The order is for 20 new episodes and the series will go into production in February, with a 2023 premiere.

The show’s returning voice cast includes: Billy West Katey Sagal Tress MacNeille Maurice LaMarche Lauren Tom Phil LaMarr David Herman

First airing on FOX from 1999-2003, Futurama was brought back in 2007 with four direct-to-DVD movies that subsequently aired as 30-minute episodes on Comedy Central.

Based on their success, Comedy Central ordered new seasons of the series which made a triumphant return to television in June 2010.

Futurama is only the second series in the history of the medium to go back into production based on the strength of its DVD sales and repeat airings on cable.

Over the course of its storied run, Futurama earned six Emmy Awards – including two Outstanding Animated Program, seven Annie Awards, two Environmental Media Awards and two Writers Guild of America Awards.

Over its seven seasons spanning two decades, 140 original episodes were produced, with the then-final episode airing on September 4, 2013.

Futurama focuses on the life of Philip Fry (West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life and a "diverse" new group of friends including Leela (Sagal), a tough but lovely one-eyed alien and Bender, a robot who possesses human characteristics and flaws.

Futurama, created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, is produced 20thTelevision Animation a part of Disney Television Studios, with Rough Draft Studios, Inc. contributing the animation.

