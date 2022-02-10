DCappella Gets Frozen with Their Cover of “Love is an Open Door”

A cappella fans rejoice, for Disney’s very own a cappella group, aptly called DCappella, have released a new single: their cover of “Love is an Open Door” from Frozen.
What’s Happening:
- DCappella have released their version of “Love is an Open Door,” the romantic (but later proved deceiving) love ballad between Anna and Hans in Frozen.
- Accompanying the single is a lively music video, which you can view below:
- DCapppella’s “Love is an Open Door” can now be found on most streaming platforms:
- You can also purchase the single through iTunes.
About DCappella:
- DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in acappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.