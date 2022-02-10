Snow White Crystal Apple Collection Available Now from RockLove

A new Disney-inspired jewelry collection has just arrived at RockLove that fans of Snow White will adore. Whether looking for earrings, rings or necklaces, the Disney X RockLove Snow White Crystal Apple Collection has what you want is makes a great gift for the Disney fan in your life.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

RockLove has a deep appreciation for all things pop culture and that includes Disney—princesses and villains! Their latest collection is inspired by the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and more specifically the Evil Queen.

Debuting today on RockLove.com, this elegant collection was influenced by the Evil Queen and the poisoned apple she gave to the young princess.

Many of the pieces in the series feature red crystals surrounded by sterling silver that’s as eye-catching as they are gorgeous.

Disney X RockLove Snow White Crystal Apple Collection includes: Two Ring Styles One Pair of Earrings Four Necklaces

The Disney X RockLove Snow White Crystal Apple Collection is available now exclusively at RockLove

Disney X RockLove SNOW WHITE Crystal Take a Bite Apple Ring – $99.00

Disney X RockLove SNOW WHITE Crystal Poison Apple Ring – $99.00

Disney X RockLove SNOW WHITE Crystal Apple Earrings – $135.00

Disney X RockLove SNOW WHITE Crystal Take a Bite Apple Necklace – $125.00

Disney X RockLove SNOW WHITE Crystal Poison Apple Necklace – $125.00

Disney X RockLove SNOW WHITE Dagger Heart Intaglio Pendant – Silver – $135.00

Disney X RockLove SNOW WHITE Dagger Heart Intaglio Pendant – Gold – $150.00