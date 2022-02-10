High End Collectible Maker Denuo Novo Launches Pre-Orders on “Rise of Skywalker” Kylo Ren Helmet

by | Feb 10, 2022 2:42 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Are you a fan of the First Order? Are you searching for a new collectible piece for your Star Wars display? Look no further than the ​​Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Helmet by Denuo Novo.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • High end collectible maker, Denuo Novo is bringing an element of the Star Wars universe right to fans with their highly detailed Kylo Ren costume accessory helmet.
  • This officially licensed, stunning wearable is designed after the helmet worn by Adam Driver in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
  • What sets this Kylo Ren helmet apart from other costume versions is the quality of materials and process in which it was made. Denuo Novo notes that the helmet accessory includes details recreated from 3D scans, measurements, and references taken from original screen-used production assets.
Right Side View

Right Side View

  • The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Helmet sells for $700.00 and is available for per-order on the Denuo Novo website. A photo gallery and link to the helmet can be found below.


STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Kylo Ren Helmet (Pre-Order) – Denuo Novo – $700.00

  • Assembled and ready to wear
  • Painted with great detail to replicate the look of the helmet from the film
  • Outer shell is made of fiberglass; Includes hand-brushed red paint in sculpted cracks
  • Fully lined interior, complete with removeable adjustment pillows
  • Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit
  • Please note most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size
  • Officially Licensed
Left Side View

Left Side View

Top View

Top View

Back Right View

Back Right View

Back View

Back View

Who is Kylo Ren?:

  • “The son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, Ben Solo was seduced by the dark side of the Force and renamed himself Kylo Ren: leader of the Knights of Ren, champion of the First Order, and apprentice to Supreme Leader Snoke. Driven to destroy the past, Kylo killed his father and his master, supplanting Snoke as Supreme Leader.”

About Denuo Novo:

  • Denuo Novo was founded in 2021 and awarded the STAR WARS high-end costume and high-end collectibles licenses.
  • Denuo Novo is a subsidiary of National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA) and their universe of companies which include:
    • Rubies II
    • Kidrobot
    • Joseph Enterprises
    • WizKids
    • LootCrate
  • Fans can trust that merchandise will have the undisputed highest level of quality of any licensed product in the collectibles market. Manufactured under the supervision of a multi-generational team of experts and logistically supported by one of the largest shipping supply chains in the nation – Denuo Novo seeks to be your single stop for the highest quality prop and costume replicas and high-end collectibles for generations to come.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed