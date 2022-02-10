High End Collectible Maker Denuo Novo Launches Pre-Orders on “Rise of Skywalker” Kylo Ren Helmet

Are you a fan of the First Order? Are you searching for a new collectible piece for your Star Wars display? Look no further than the ​​Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Helmet by Denuo Novo.

This officially licensed, stunning wearable is designed after the helmet worn by Adam Driver in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

What sets this Kylo Ren helmet apart from other costume versions is the quality of materials and process in which it was made. Denuo Novo notes that the helmet accessory includes details recreated from 3D scans, measurements, and references taken from original screen-used production assets.

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Helmet sells for $700.00 and is available for per-order on the Denuo Novo website



STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Kylo Ren Helmet (Pre-Order) – Denuo Novo – $700.00

Assembled and ready to wear

Painted with great detail to replicate the look of the helmet from the film

Outer shell is made of fiberglass; Includes hand-brushed red paint in sculpted cracks

Fully lined interior, complete with removeable adjustment pillows

Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit

Please note most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size

Officially Licensed

Who is Kylo Ren?:

“The son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, Ben Solo was seduced by the dark side of the Force and renamed himself Kylo Ren: leader of the Knights of Ren, champion of the First Order, and apprentice to Supreme Leader Snoke. Driven to destroy the past, Kylo killed his father and his master, supplanting Snoke as Supreme Leader.”

