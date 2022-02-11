A Newly Imagined North American Tour of the Musical, “Aladdin” Will Launch This Fall

According to Playbill, A "newly imagined" North American tour of Aladdin will kick off this October. The tour had previously been announced for a fall 2021 launch but was delayed by the COVID-19 shutdown.
What’s Happening:
- During the 2022-2023 season, the tour will play 36 cities, including Austin, Kansas City, and San Antonio; all three of these markets were on sale when the first tour was forced to close due to the industry shutdown. Casting and the complete itinerary will be announced at a later date.
- While details of the new production have not been revealed, this “newly imagined” tour of Aladdin will launch October 11-23 at Proctors in Schenectady, New York.
- The stage production, which expands the 90-minute animated film into a two-act format, has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by the late Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.
- Aladdin opened at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre March 20, 2014, following previews that began February 26. The musical was nominated for five 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. James Monroe Iglehart won the Tony for his performance as the Genie.
- Aladdin is designed by Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis.
- Following the Broadway shutdown, Aladdin reopened at the New Amsterdam Theatre September 28, 2021.