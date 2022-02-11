“Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones” and Other Marvel Series Leaving Netflix in March

The Marvel series focused on the street-level heroes of New York, including Daredevil and Jessica Jones, will be leaving Netflix in March.
- A note has appeared on the Marvel Netflix series letting viewers now that the last day to watch these series will be on February 28th.
- As of March 1st, 2022, the following series will no longer be available on Netflix:
- Daredevil
- Jessica Jones
- Luke Cage
- Iron Fist
- The Punisher
- The Defenders
- It is unclear at this time where these series might be available next.
- According to TVLine, Netflix’s deal with Marvel included a clause that prevented the characters from appearing in any non-Netflix series or film until two years after cancellation.
- Daredevil, the first of the Marvel series on Netflix, debuted in April 2015 and was cancelled in November 2018.
- That would explain Matt Murdock’s recent appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as Wilson Fisk’s appearance in Hawkeye.
- Jessica Jones and The Punisher were the last of the bunch to get cancelled but are still past that two-year window, with both bing cancelled in February 2019.
- While most Marvel content, especially that which is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is released on Disney+, these series would be a strange fit for Disney’s flagship streamer due to their adult content.
- Hulu could be another option, with a couple of recent original Marvel projects (M.O.D.O.K. and Hit Monkey) heading there as opposed to Disney+.
- It is also not a given that these series will appear on either streaming service at this time.