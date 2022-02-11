To Celebrate One Month Until the Film’s Release, Disney and Pixar Shared New Posters for “Turning Red”

Pixar’s upcoming release, Turning Red, launches exclusively on Disney+ one month from today. To celebrate the anticipated release, Disney has shared some new posters for the film!
- Just one month remains until Turning Red, Pixar Animation Studios’ 25th feature film launches on Disney+.
- The film introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And if that weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda!
- Sandra Oh lends her voice to Mei’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming. The voice cast also includes Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen, Lori Tan Chinn, Mia Tagano, Sherry Cola, Lillian Lim, James Hong, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Sasha Roiz, Addie Chandler and Lily Sanfelippo.
- GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and FINNEAS wrote three songs for the film’s fictional band, 4*Town, and GRAMMY, Oscar and Emmy-winning Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian) is composing the score. Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Finding Dory).
- The brand new posters below showcase Red Panda Mei and her ever-changing emotions:
Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red releases March 11, 2022 exclusively on Disney+.