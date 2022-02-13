“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Seth Rogen, Ringo Starr and More to Appear Week of February 14th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 14th-18th:

Monday, February 14 Seth Rogen ( Pam & Tommy ) Musical Guests Aly & AJ

Tuesday, February 15 Mark Wahlberg ( Uncharted ) Tyler James Williams ( Abbott Elementary ) Musical Guests Spoon

Wednesday, January 16 Robert Pattinson ( The Batman ) Foo Fighters ( Studio 666 )

Thursday, January 17 Ringo Starr ( Lifted: Fab Images and Memories in My Life with The Beatles from Across the Universe ) Shaun White (2022 Winter Olympics)

Friday, January 18 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.