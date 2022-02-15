“Encanto” Soundtrack Continues to Dominate Billboard Charts for Fifth Non-Consecutive Week

For the fifth non-consecutive week, the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto continues to dominate the record charts around the world.

What’s Happening:

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from the Academy Award-nominated Walt Disney Animation Studios film, featuring eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Hamilton , Moana ) with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco maintains the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart for the fifth non-consecutive week. The set earned 110,000 equivalent album units (down 2%) in its tenth week on the chart for the week ending February 10, 2022. The album also maintains the top position on Billboard’s Soundtrack and Independent Album charts for the fourth consecutive week.

from the Academy Award-nominated Walt Disney Animation Studios film, featuring eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ( , ) with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco maintains the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart for the fifth non-consecutive week. The set earned 110,000 equivalent album units (down 2%) in its tenth week on the chart for the week ending February 10, 2022. The album also maintains the top position on Billboard’s Soundtrack and Independent Album charts for the fourth consecutive week. On Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” maintains the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive week. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the first song from a Disney animated film to top the Hot 100 for multiple weeks since 1994’s “All for Love” (Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting) from the Walt Disney Pictures live action film The Three Musketeers . Seven songs from the Encanto soundtrack are on the Hot 100: No. 1 – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” No. 10 – “Surface Pressure,” No. 20 – “The Family Madrigal,” No. 33, – “What Else Can I Do?,” No. 41 – “Dos Oruguitas,” No. 53 -“Waiting On a Miracle,” and No. 71 -“All of You.”

. Seven songs from the Encanto soundtrack are on the Hot 100: No. 1 – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” No. 10 – “Surface Pressure,” No. 20 – “The Family Madrigal,” No. 33, – “What Else Can I Do?,” No. 41 – “Dos Oruguitas,” No. 53 -“Waiting On a Miracle,” and No. 71 -“All of You.” The Encanto soundtrack and song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” have topped the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for three consecutive weeks. The last soundtrack and song to achieve three weeks at No. 1 was in 1995 with “Dangerous Minds” and “Gangsta’s Paradise” (Coolio feat. L.V.).

soundtrack and song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” have topped the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for three consecutive weeks. The last soundtrack and song to achieve three weeks at No. 1 was in 1995 with “Dangerous Minds” and “Gangsta’s Paradise” (Coolio feat. L.V.). The R.I.A.A. announced the following certifications today: Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Gold Album, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” & “Surface Pressure” – Gold & Platinum Digital Singles, “The Family Madrigal” & “What Else Can I Do” – Gold Digital Singles.

– Gold Album, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” & “Surface Pressure” – Gold & Platinum Digital Singles, “The Family Madrigal” & “What Else Can I Do” – Gold Digital Singles. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” marks the first song written by Miranda to chart at Mainstream Top 40 (#38) and Adult Top 40 (#33) radio formats.

On TikTok, sounds from the album have over 20.3B views, with over 7.7M creations (life to date).

The music of Encanto has over 2.2B streams.

has over 2.2B streams. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 for the second consecutive week and holds its No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Song Consumption, Top Audio Streams and Top Video Streams charts. The song also holds the #1 Top Song and #1 Top Music Video positions at YouTube. The video has over 312M combined views to date.

“Dos Oruguitas” is No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Streaming Songs for the fifth consecutive week and No. 1 Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales charts for the third consecutive week. The track is No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Song chart. The combined videos have over 55M views.

“Surface Pressure” has over 207M combined video views and is No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Encanto Soundtrack is #1 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums US chart, #1 on Amazon Albums Chart, #1 on Apple Music’s Album Chart and #1 on iTunes Albums Chart.

Soundtrack is #1 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums US chart, #1 on Amazon Albums Chart, #1 on Apple Music’s Album Chart and #1 on iTunes Albums Chart. In the UK, the soundtrack has been #1 on the UK Official Compilation and UK Official Soundtrack Charts for six consecutive weeks. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is #1 on the UK Singles Chart for the fourth consecutive week.

Disney’s Encanto is now streaming on Disney+ and in theaters and is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.