Disneyland Paris is Now Offering an Iconic Fairy Tale Carriage, Perfect for Your Special Day with Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

by | Feb 16, 2022 7:47 AM Pacific Time

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings at Disneyland Paris offers a most enchanting setting for couples to celebrate their special day in the most romantic city in the world. This year, the resort has an even more iconic symbol for Disney weddings – its very first Disney Fairy Tale Carriage, designed exclusively for private celebrations with Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.

What’s Happening:

  • The one-of-a-kind Disney Fairy Tale Carriage is handcrafted,  featuring more than 2,000 gold leaves and dazzling 13,000 Swarovski crystal beads, and is drawn by four beautiful white horses. It’s the ultimate magic touch for a royal entrance or an unforgettable photo shoot in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

  • Every last detail of this carriage is designed to offer an enchanting and immersive moment for couples. With heart-shaped windows, a crown atop the roof and an interior reminiscent of a starry night, no detail was spared in the making of this magnificent carriage.

  • Disney Fairy Tale Carriage highlights expert European artisanship and reflects the characteristics of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings ceremonies – elegance, quality, luxury and incredible attention to detail – to create an unforgettable experience for every couple.
  • Weddings at Disneyland Paris are an entirely personalized affair to make dreams come true for each couple based on their unique desires and preferences.  This begins with the choice of a venue among Disney Parks and Hotels, either as part of the resort’s Romance Collection or Once Upon A Time Collection. Ceremony venues are privatized for the occasion and can accommodate any type of romantic celebration, from intimate settings to majestic displays.

  • The Romance Collection makes it possible for couples to celebrate their union at beautiful locations across Disney Parks, such as Central Plaza in front of the breathtaking Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Auberge de Cendrillon courtyard with its intimate, romantic atmosphere, or Thunder Mesa River Boat for a unique celebration with a private cruise. More magic can be added, such as favorite Disney Characters or musicians, to make the ceremony even more enchanted.
  • The Once Upon a Time Collection offers exclusive moments in the unique reception venues of two resort hotels – Disney’s Newport Bay Club and Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.
