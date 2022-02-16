Avengers Assemble! Exciting New Marvel x Pandora Collection Celebrates Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Marvel’s greatest superheroes are closer than you think thanks to a new collaboration between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora Jewelry. Starting tomorrow, fans can add their favorite characters from the Infinity Saga to their jewelry collection with a series of beautiful charms.

What’s Happening:

Pandora is turning to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for their latest jewelry collection. This new collaboration with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) brings favorite characters to life across an assortment of charms, bracelets and rings.

The first ever MARVEL x Pandora collection, launches on February 17th and features intricate designs that symbolize the heroes’ personalities and their values. Among the unique offerings are: Iron Man Hulk Black Panther Black Widow Mjölnir (Thor’s Hammer) Captain America’s Shield Arc Reactor The Infinity Stones Infinity Gauntlet Avengers Logo

Each item reflects Pandora’s signature craftsmanship that focuses on texture and highly detailed enamel work to give our heroes a realistic look. Several pieces are also engraved with each character's signature phrase.

The Marvel x Pandora Collection will be available for purchase starting February 17th. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Pandora Digital Experience:

To celebrate the collaboration and collection launch, Pandora is bringing an exciting new digital experience to life connecting the world of Pandora charms with the MCU.

In this immersive challenge inspired by the iconic films, fans must assemble a team of heroes to take on a multi-level mission to save the universe.

What They’re Saying:

Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, Creative Directors of Pandora: "We were fascinated by The Avengers' heroism, strength and vulnerability. These heroes encourage us to use our voices and harness our powers, without hiding our weaknesses, to create the world we want to see. Celebrating what you stand for and voicing the things you love is what connects the Marvel and Pandora universes."

Iron Man

“Find Your Power”

Hulk

“Hulk Smash”

Black Panther

“Wakanda Forever”

Black Widow

“Actually I Can”

Mjölnir (Thor’s Hammer)

“Worthy”

Captain America’s Shield

“True to Yourself”

Arc Reactor

“I Love You 3000”

The Infinity Stones

Mind, Power, Reality, Soul, Space, Time

Infinity Gauntlet