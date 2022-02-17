Dick Vitale Home Recovering After Being Released from Mass General Hospital

ESPN’s Dick Vitale has shared an update on his health status as he continues to heal after being diagnosed with Dysplasia on the vocal cords.
- Vitale let all of his fans know that he is now home as he continues his recovery process:
- “I was released from Mass General Hospital mid-day Wednesday and am home resting and recovering. I’m experiencing soreness, but I knew that, and it’s nothing that I can’t overcome.”
- Vitale also gave some insight in regards to the process of his surgery:
- “I had to remain overnight for monitoring following surgery on my vocal cords by nationally acclaimed vocal cord specialist Dr. Steven Zeitels. We met again on Wednesday morning for my post-op evaluation, and I will be back in Boston in March for a follow-up to see how I am healing. Dr. Zeitels communicated that despite a challenging and intense three-hour surgery due to the difficult laryngoscopic exposure, he successfully carried out the procedure to treat a severe form of dysplasia, Carcinoma in Situ on my vocal cords. He achieved his goal and removed the disease with the KTP laser.”
- Vitale went on to let fans know that he will continue to rest his iconic voice but believes he can return next season:
- “Now, it is mandatory that I continue total voice rest for the next four weeks to help the healing process – doc’s orders. However, he feels optimistic that if I follow his plan (which I will) that he will get me back court side to do what I truly love – talking college hoops for ESPN during the 2022-23 season.”
- Finally, Vitale thanked his doctor, the staff and all of his fans:
- “A big THANK YOU to Dr. Zeitels and his staff and many others at Mass General for caring for me in such a professional manner. Dr. Z and all involved in my surgery and treatment were “Awesome Baby” with a capital ‘A.’ Also, THANKS to ALL that sent prayers, well wishes, and love, as that played a vital role in helping me establish a strong mental and emotional mindset.”