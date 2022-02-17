John Lassetter-Led Skydance Animation to Produce Brad Bird’s “Ray Gunn”

According to Deadline, Skydance Animation has acquired the rights to make Ray Gunn, the next animated film from writer/director Brad Bird, director of The Incredibles, Incredibles 2, Ratatouille and The Iron Giant.
What’s Happening:
- Bird wrote the script for the film with Matthew Robbins, based on an original story by him, and will also serve as a producer.
- John Lasseter, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg will produce for Skydance Animation.
- Ray Gunn will be Bird’s first animated film since Incredibles 2, Pixar’s highest grossing film of all time. Bird reunites with former Pixar head Lasseter and joins a growing roster of animation talent at Skydance.
- Skydance Animation is an up-and-coming studio, whose first animated feature, the Peggy Holmes-directed Luck, premieres August 5, 2022 on Apple TV+.
- The studio’s second animated feature will be Spellbound, directed by Vicky Jensen, with several more animated films and TV series in development.
What They’re Saying:
- Skydance CEO David Ellison said: “From his work on The Iron Giant to The Incredibles films and the work we did together on Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Brad is one of the greatest filmmakers working in the industry today. As a lifelong fan of animation, it is incredibly rewarding to be re-teaming with him to create this bold new world and we’re excited to get started.”
- Skydance Animation head Lasseter and president Holly Edwards said they are “thrilled to partner with Brad to finally bring his vision of Ray Gunn to the screen. From its immersive world to its rich characters, we can’t wait to explore this story and to create a one-of-a-kind animated experience for audiences around the world.”
- Brad Bird himself said he’s “had some of my best filmmaking experiences with Skydance and Pixar, so it’s wonderful to be working with David, John and Dana again under one roof on Ray Gunn, a film I’ve wanted to make for a long time. We all love movies, and are crazy excited to create something new, thrilling and intensely cinematic.”