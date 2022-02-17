John Lassetter-Led Skydance Animation to Produce Brad Bird’s “Ray Gunn”

According to Deadline, Skydance Animation has acquired the rights to make Ray Gunn, the next animated film from writer/director Brad Bird, director of The Incredibles, Incredibles 2, Ratatouille and The Iron Giant.

What’s Happening:

Bird wrote the script for the film with Matthew Robbins, based on an original story by him, and will also serve as a producer.

John Lasseter, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg will produce for Skydance Animation.

Ray Gunn will be Bird's first animated film since Incredibles 2, Pixar's highest grossing film of all time. Bird reunites with former Pixar head Lasseter and joins a growing roster of animation talent at Skydance.

will be Bird’s first animated film since , Pixar’s highest grossing film of all time. Bird reunites with former Pixar head Lasseter and joins a growing roster of animation talent at Skydance. Skydance Animation is an up-and-coming studio, whose first animated feature, the Peggy Holmes-directed Luck , premieres August 5, 2022 on Apple TV+.

, premieres August 5, 2022 on Apple TV+. The studio’s second animated feature will be Spellbound, directed by Vicky Jensen, with several more animated films and TV series in development.

What They’re Saying: