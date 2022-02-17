New Vinyl Edition of “The Royal Tenenbaums” Original Soundtrack Set To Be Released This April

For Record Store Day 2022, a new vinyl edition of the original motion picture soundtrack to the Touchstone Pictures film, The Royal Tenenbaums is set to be released.
What’s Happening:
- Set to be released on April 23rd for Record Store Day 2022, a new vinyl edition of The Royal Tenenbaums (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is on it’s way.
- The soundtrack to the film features a score by Mark Mothersbaugh and a variety of rock songs from the ‘60s through the ‘90s.
- This 2 LP set is pressed on Sky Blue and Olive Green vinyl in a die cut sleeve and gatefold jacket.
- Distributed by Touchstone Pictures, The Royal Tenenbaums follows Royal Tenenbaum and his wife Etheline, who had three children and then they separated. All three children are extraordinary — all geniuses. Virtually all memory of the brilliance of the young Tenenbaums was subsequently erased by two decades of betrayal, failure, and disaster. Most of this was generally considered to be their father's fault. The Royal Tenenbaums is the story of the family's sudden, unexpected reunion one recent winter, Directed by Wes Anderson and co-written with Owen Wilson. The 2001 classic film stars Danny Glover, Gene Hackman, Anjelica Houston, Bill Murray, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, and Owen Wilson.
Track List:
- Side A:
- 1. 111 Archer Avenue
- 2. These Days
- 3. 2. Assez vif. Très rythmé
- 4. Sonata for Cello and Piano in F Minor
- Side B:
- 5. Wigwam
- 6. Look at That Old Grizzly Bear
- 7. Lullabye
- 8. Mothersbaugh's Canon
- 9. Police & Thieves
- 10. Scrapping and Yelling
- Side C:
- 11. Judy Is A Punk
- 12. Pagoda's Theme
- 13. Needle In The Hay
- 14. Fly
- 15. I Always Wanted to Be a Tenenbaum
- Side D:
- 16. Christmas Time Is Here [Vocal]
- 17. Stephanie Says
- 18. Rachel Evans Tenenbaum (1965-2000)
- 19. Sparkplug Minuet
- 20. The Fairest Of The Seasons