“What’s Up, Disney+” Discusses the Best Moments from “The Book of Boba Fett,” Simon Pegg Plays an “Ice Age” Guessing Game

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This time, our hosts discuss The Book of Boba Fett with Kristin Baver, host of This Week in Star Wars, talk with The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’s Simon Pegg, and so much more!
What’s Happening:
- This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by having a talk with Kristin Baver, host of This Week in Star Wars, where they talk all about some of the best moments from The Book of Boba Fett.
- They talk about iconic moments from the series, such as Boba’s escape from the Sarlaac pit, the gloriously grotesque Hutt twins, the appearance of the Mandalorian and more.
- Lorenzo and Meadows then cover the Oscar nominated Disney+ movies for this year including: Raya and the Last Dragon, Luca, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Encanto, Cruella and Summer of Soul.
- The hosts also talk about new releases coming Disney+ including the new series, Snowdrop and West Side Story.
- Finally, the duo are joined by Simon Pegg, the voice of the titular character in The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, where he guesses which Ice Age character said which iconic line.