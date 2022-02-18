“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Will Smith, Tyler Perry and More to Appear Week of February 21st

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 21st-25th:
- Monday, February 21 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: February 10, 2022
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Rachel Wolfson (Jackass Forever)
- Tuesday, February 22
- Will Smith (King Richard and Will)
- Musical Guests Rob Base feat. Tinashe
- Arnold Schwarzengger
- Wednesday, January 23
- Tyler Perry (A Madea Homecoming)
- Usher
- Musical Guest Ari Lennox
- Thursday, January 24
- Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan (American Idol)
- Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
- Musical Guest Banks
- Friday, January 25
- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
- Bubba Wallace (Race: Bubba Wallace)
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.