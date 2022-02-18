“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Will Smith, Tyler Perry and More to Appear Week of February 21st

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 21st-25th:

Monday, February 21 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: February 10, 2022 Arnold Schwarzenegger Rachel Wolfson ( Jackass Forever )

Tuesday, February 22 Will Smith ( King Richard and Will ) Musical Guests Rob Base feat. Tinashe Arnold Schwarzengger

Wednesday, January 23 Tyler Perry ( A Madea Homecoming ) Usher Musical Guest Ari Lennox

Thursday, January 24 Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan ( American Idol ) Pamela Adlon ( Better Things ) Musical Guest Banks

Friday, January 25 Amanda Seyfried ( The Dropout ) Bubba Wallace ( Race: Bubba Wallace )



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.