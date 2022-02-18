“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: “American Idol” Judges and More to Appear Week of February 21st

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of February 21st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of February 21st-25th:

Monday, February 21 – Guest Co-Host David Muir Jesse Palmer ( The Bachelor ) Dr. Jennifer Haythe (Life-saving hands-only CPR techniques) Performance by A Great Big World (“Mama”)

Tuesday, February 22 Katy Perry, Luke Bryan And Lionel Richie ( American Idol )

Wednesday, February 23 Alana Haim ( Licorice Pizza ) Sophia Bush ( Good Sam )

Thursday, February 24 Mark Cuban ( Shark Tank )

Friday, February 25 Anderson Cooper ( Anderson Cooper 360 ) Monica Mangin (Problem-solving bargains)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.