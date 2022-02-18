Funko Launches Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters Pop! Collectibles

No one likes monsters, especially when they're Marvel Villains! In conjunction with the new season of Marvel HQ’s Mech Strike: Monster Hunters, Funko is releasing a new wave of collectible Pop! figures featuring infamous baddies.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Marvel’s most notorious bad guys are back again, this time as part of the Mech Strike: Monster Hunters series

In celebration of the new stories, Funko Pop! has introduced figures and key chains that include fan favorite villains: Dr. Doom Green Goblin Loki Thanos Venom

Perfect for any Funko display, the Marvel Monster Hunters Pop! series is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Key chains sell for $5.99 and Pop! figures sell for $12.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Pop! Figures

Marvel Monster Hunters Dr. Doom Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Marvel Monster Hunters Green Goblin Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Marvel Monster Hunters Loki Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Marvel Monster Hunters Thanos Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Marvel Monster Hunters Venom Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Key Chains

Marvel Monster Hunters Loki Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Marvel Monster Hunters Thanos Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Marvel Monster Hunters Venom Pop! Key Chain – $5.99