Funko Launches Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters Pop! Collectibles

No one likes monsters, especially when they're Marvel Villains! In conjunction with the new season of Marvel HQ’s Mech Strike: Monster Hunters, Funko is releasing a new wave of collectible Pop! figures featuring infamous baddies.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s most notorious bad guys are back again, this time as part of the Mech Strike: Monster Hunters series.
- In celebration of the new stories, Funko Pop! has introduced figures and key chains that include fan favorite villains:
- Dr. Doom
- Green Goblin
- Loki
- Thanos
- Venom
- Perfect for any Funko display, the Marvel Monster Hunters Pop! series is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will arrive in late summer.
- Key chains sell for $5.99 and Pop! figures sell for $12.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Pop! Figures
Marvel Monster Hunters Dr. Doom Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Marvel Monster Hunters Green Goblin Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Marvel Monster Hunters Loki Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Marvel Monster Hunters Thanos Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Marvel Monster Hunters Venom Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Key Chains
Marvel Monster Hunters Loki Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
Marvel Monster Hunters Thanos Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
Marvel Monster Hunters Venom Pop! Key Chain – $5.99