Marvel Shares Variant Cover and Peek Inside “The Amazing Spider-Man #93”

The Beyond Era will be coming to an end when “The Amazing Spider-Man #93” hits stores in March. Marvel shared a peek inside the upcoming comic as well as an awesome new variant cover.

Over the last few months, a surprising saga has played out in the pages of “Amazing Spider-Man.”

Hit creators including Zeb Wells, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Kelly Thompson, and Patrick Gleason have brought readers the Beyond Era which saw Peter Parker out of commission after a disastrous battle and his clone, the fan-favorite Ben Reilly, taking over as Spider-Man under the control of the mysterious Beyond Corporation.

Packed with throwdowns against Spidey’s most iconic villains, mind-blowing secrets about Beyond’s past, new baddies such as Queen Goblin, and all the Spidey drama fans crave, the Beyond Era has shaken up the very core of the Spider-Man mythos.

And now after 19 issues, the Beyond Era will reach its climactic ending in “The Amazing Spider-Man #93.”

In this double-sized finale issue, Peter Parker and Ben will go web-to-web in a devastating battle. And while it may very well mark the end of Ben’s time as Spider-Man, it may be the beginning of something else.

Check out the cover for the upcoming comic above as well as a look inside below:

Marvel also shared a look at a variant cover by series artist Patrick Gleason, which you can see below: