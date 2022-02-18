“Mrs. Doubtfire” Set to Return to Broadway on Thursday, April 14th

Mrs. Doubtfire is set to return to Broadway’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Thursday, April 14th, a month later than originally planned, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Producers announced the new date for the return of Mrs. Doubtfire today. The musical adaptation of the 1993 Robin Williams movie initially was set to reopen on March 14th after going on hiatus in January at the height of the Omicron surge, but will now return a month later on April 14th.
- Ticket holders for performances from March 15th to April 13th can make exchanges at their point of purchase.
- Mrs. Doubtfire had played three preview performances before being shut down on March 12, 2020, due to Broadway’s COVID shutdown.
- Performances of the musical, directed by Jerry Zaks and starring Rob McClure (Beetlejuice, Chaplin) in the title role, resumed on October 21, 2021, and stopped again on January 9, 2022.
What They’re Saying:
- Producer Kevin McCollum said in a statement to Deadline: “We needed to see that Omicron was slowing down. In the short time we were running before Omicron hit Broadway we saw two major audiences building. Doubtfire is a family show and we know more families come when there are fewer COVID safety protocols and more children can be vaccinated. Doubtfire is [also] a big tourist show and we are seeing indicators that tourism is building.”
- McCollum continued: “When we closed on January 9th we started working on a plan to re-open as soon as we could with the hope of providing long-term employment for everyone who works on Mrs. Doubtfire and for an extended run of the show. I am beyond grateful for the support of the extraordinary cast, crew, orchestra and creative team, along with the Roundabout Theatre Company, operators of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, who really want the show to be back and running, delighting audiences from around the world.”