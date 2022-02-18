“Mrs. Doubtfire” Set to Return to Broadway on Thursday, April 14th

Mrs. Doubtfire is set to return to Broadway’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Thursday, April 14th, a month later than originally planned, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

today. The musical adaptation of the 1993 Robin Williams movie initially was set to reopen on March 14th after going on hiatus in January at the height of the Omicron surge, but will now return a month later on April 14th. Ticket holders for performances from March 15th to April 13th can make exchanges at their point of purchase.

had played three preview performances before being shut down on March 12, 2020, due to Broadway’s COVID shutdown. Performances of the musical, directed by Jerry Zaks and starring Rob McClure (Beetlejuice, Chaplin) in the title role, resumed on October 21, 2021, and stopped again on January 9, 2022.

