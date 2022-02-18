Ultimate Princess Celebration Snow White Funko Exclusive Pop! and Pin Set Now Available

As Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration continues, Funko is adding their exclusive twist to the merchandise offerings with their Pop! and pins sets. Today’s release? Snow White!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko has launched a series of exclusive Pop! figures inspired by Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration. These new Pop! and Pin sets include one of their signature vinyl collectibles and a matching enamel pin that make for beautiful display pieces.

Today Funko debuted their Snow White Pop! Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs .

. The set is available now exclusively on Funko.com and sells for $15.

Fans can also purchase a stylized Disney Princess collectors book to display their pins

Purchase quantities are limited to 2 per person. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Pop! Snow White (Gold) with Pin – Ultimate Princess Collection – $15.00

More Disney Princess Pop!:

Storybook Pin Book – Ultimate Princess Collection – $5.00

Designed to look like a vibrant storybook from front to back cover

Holds up to 14 pins

Perfect for displaying a complete collection of Disney Ultimate Princess enamel pins

Funko also has t-shirts for adults and kids so you can show your love of Funko Pop! and Princesses wherever you go!