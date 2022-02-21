Handmade by Robots Opens Pre-Orders on New Series of Vinyl Figures

If it’s time to add a new version of Disney figures to your collection, Handmade by Robots has the perfect solution for you with their vinyl characters that look like knitted dolls. Dozens of new characters from favorite Disney franchises (and some non-Disney brands too) are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will arrive in spring and summer.

What’s Happening:

We’re all familiar with Funko collectibles, Hasbro figures, Super7 and more, but have you seen or heard of Handmade by Robots

These interesting looking figures appear as though they are knitted or crocheted, but in actuality, they’re vinyl! And guess what? They have several Disney designs that you’ll want to include in your display such as: The Nightmare Before Christmas Winnie The Pooh Sorcerer Mickey Stitch And More!

In addition to Disney Handmade by Robots also has characters from fan favorite franchises: The Goonies Harry Potter DC Heroes (Flash, Batman, Superman) Scream Scooby Doo And more

Fans can purchase individual figures or four-packs that include “mini egg” shaped collectibles. The standard individual figures are in a permanent sitting position and measure about 5” tall while the mini eggs measure about 3” tall.

The figures sell for $13.99-$24.99 and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

