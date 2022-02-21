Handmade by Robots Opens Pre-Orders on New Series of Vinyl Figures

If it’s time to add a new version of Disney figures to your collection, Handmade by Robots has the perfect solution for you with their vinyl characters that look like knitted dolls. Dozens of new characters from favorite Disney franchises (and some non-Disney brands too) are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will arrive in spring and summer.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We’re all familiar with Funko collectibles, Hasbro figures, Super7 and more, but have you seen or heard of Handmade by Robots?
- These interesting looking figures appear as though they are knitted or crocheted, but in actuality, they’re vinyl! And guess what? They have several Disney designs that you’ll want to include in your display such as:
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Winnie The Pooh
- Sorcerer Mickey
- Stitch
- And More!
- In addition to Disney Handmade by Robots also has characters from fan favorite franchises:
- The Goonies
- Harry Potter
- DC Heroes (Flash, Batman, Superman)
- Scream
- Scooby Doo
- And more
- Fans can purchase individual figures or four-packs that include “mini egg” shaped collectibles. The standard individual figures are in a permanent sitting position and measure about 5” tall while the mini eggs measure about 3” tall.
- The figures sell for $13.99-$24.99 and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth. Select characters will ship to fans in April or July 2022.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Toy Story
Toy Story Handmade By Robots Mini-Eggs 4-Pack
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Handmade By Robots Mini-Eggs 4-Pack
Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Handmade by Robots Vinyl Figure
The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Handmade by Robots Vinyl Figure
Disney Villains
The Lion King Scar Handmade by Robots Vinyl Figure
Sleeping Beauty Maleficent Handmade by Robots Vinyl Figure
Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Handmade By Robots Vinyl Figure
Hocus Pocus Billy Butcherson Handmade by Robots Vinyl Figure
Hocus Pocus Mary Sanderson Handmade By Robots Vinyl Figure
Classic Disney
Mickey and Friends Donald Duck Handmade by Robots Vinyl Figure
Lilo & Stitch Stitch Handmade By Robots Vinyl Figure
Disney Sorcerer Mickey Handmade by Robots Vinyl Figure
Mickey and Friends Series 1 Handmade By Robots Mini-Eggs 4-Pack
Mickey and Friends Series 2 Handmade By Robots Mini-Eggs 4-Pack