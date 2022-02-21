Sam Eagle Celebrates President’s Day at Disneyland

Happy President’s Day! To celebrate, the most patriotic of all the Muppets, Sam Eagle, has a special message straight from Disneyland!

It is I, Sam Eagle, and it is my distinct pleasure to present a special Presidents' Day salute from @Disneyland Resort, The Most Patriotic Place on Earth. ( Note: I’m still working with them to change their current slogan.) pic.twitter.com/FRMMmLfwfI — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) February 21, 2022

In the video, Sam Eagle talks about all the patriotic things he loves to do at “The Most Patriotic Place on Earth.”

You can celebrate President’s Day yourself with this year’s limited release pin, featuring none other than Sam Eagle himself.

Sam Eagle President's Day 2022 Pin – The Muppets – Limited Release | shopDisney