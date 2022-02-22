Production Begins on Stephen King-Inspired Hulu Original Movie “The Boogeyman”

Production on 20th Century Studios’ original movie The Boogeyman, directed by Rob Savage and based on a short story by Stephen King, commenced this week in New Orleans.
- The Boogeyman follows a 16-year old and her younger sister, still reeling from the death of their mother, who are targeted by a supernatural boogeyman after their father, a psychologist, has an encounter with a desperate patient in their house.
- The horror-thriller stars:
- Chris Messina (Sharp Objects)
- Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets)
- Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box)
- David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad)
- Marin Ireland (The Last Man)
- Madison Hu (Voyagers)
- The Boogeyman will stream in 2023 exclusively as an Original film on Disney’s direct-to-consumer platforms, on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
- The film is produced by 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen, with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Emily Morris serving as executive producers.
- 21 Laps’ next projects include The Adam Project, directed by Levy, and the fourth season of Stranger Things.
- Cheaper by the Dozen, Crater and an animated version of Night at the Museum are all launching this year as well.
- The company is currently in pre-production on All the Light We Cannot See, which Levy is directing, and the second season of Shadow and Bone.
- Additionally, Rosaline is in post-production.