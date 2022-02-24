Celebrate the Tastes of California with the Foodie Guide to the 2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will begin its run on March 4th, and to help you prepare for the delicious tastings that await, Disney has released the Foodie Guide for the event.

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run daily from March 4th through April 26th.

For the best value in your epicurean adventure, you can purchase the popular Sip and Savor Pass, which provides eight coupons, redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating Food & Wine Festival kiosks and dining locations.

Fully immerse yourself into the flavors and culture of California by attending weekend cooking demonstrations with professional chefs, jamming out to live music, or enhance your visit with exclusive festival and bookable experiences within the park, including the Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions or head over to Cocktails @ Sonoma Terrace hosted by CORKCICLE, which features an expanded menu of craft brews, signature cocktails, savory snacks, and more.

D•Lish

Food Items:

Black & Tan Beef Potato Puffs: Karl Strauss Wreck Alley stout gravy and lager micro sponge (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Cubano Slider: Slow-roasted mustard-crusted pork and sliced smoked ham with melted swiss cheese and slice of pickle served on a Hawaiian roll (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Beverages:

Central California Cooler: Peach, apple, orange, and lemon juice (non-alcoholic) (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Chocolate Marshmallow Cold Brew Cocktail: Irish whiskey, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Coffee, chocolate syrup, almond milk, and toasted marshmallow (New)

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

Nuts About Cheese

Food Items:

Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac with brown sugar streusel and strawberry crackle (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Next Level Crackers & Cheese: House-made herb crackers with white cheddar-infused fromage blanc, spicy prosciutto spread, and cherry jam (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

SNICKERS Caramel-Peanut Milk Chocolate Mickey Macaron: Chocolate Mickey macaron filled with caramel ganache and SNICKERS pieces (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Beverages:

Spicy Honey-Apricot Cocktail: Rye Whiskey, apricot, orange, lemon juice, spicy honey syrup, and bitters (New)

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

Uncork California

Food Items:

California Artisan Cheese Selection: Habanero Jack and TomaProvence (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch: Chocolate-hazelnut mousse topped with chocolate-hazelnut glaze and a gold leaf (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Beverages:

Sauvignon Blanc

Pinot Grigio

Chardonnay

Merlot

Pinot Noir

Cabernet Sauvignon

Brut

White Wine Flight

Red Wine Flight

Green Apple & Lychee Mimosa: Flavors of green apple and lychee (New)

Passion Fruit & Banana Mimosa: Flavors of passion fruit and banana (New)

Cherry, Yuzu & Ginger Mimosa: Flavors of cherry, yuzu and ginger (New)

Tropical Mimosa Flight

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

Berry Patch

Food Items:

Strawberry Cheesecake with lemon Chantilly (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Blueberry-Buttermilk Pie (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Beverages:

Cherry-Chocolate-Mint Dessert Cocktail: Vodka, crème de menthe liqueur, cherry, chocolate syrup, coconut cream, and heavy whipping cream (New)

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

California Craft Brews

Food Item:

IPA Sausage Dog on a soft pretzel roll with onion-pepper Jardinière, cheddar cheese sauce, and malt vinegar-jalapeño crunch (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Beer:

Mexican Style Lager

Pilsner

Sour

Hefeweizen

Tropical Wheat

Witbier

Gose

Fruited India Pale Ale

Imperial Red India Pale Ale

Hazy Double India Pale Ale

Bright & Balanced Beer Flight

Bigger & Bolder Beer Flight

Hard Seltzer and Hard Cider:

Boysenberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer

Hard Cider

Novelty:

Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

Peppers Cali-Ente

Food Items:

Chile Relleno Empanada with arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Ají de Gallina: Spicy yellow chile creamed chicken with jasmine rice and olive tapenade (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Beverages:

Cantarito-style Paloma: Reposado tequila, habanero-pineapple juice, rock melon syrup, lime, and Fresca

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

I ♥Artichokes

Food Items:

Chicharron-crusted Fried Artichoke Dip with smoked pepper crema and Oaxaca cheese (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Artichoke Toast with Olive Tapenade: Toasted sliced baguette with artichoke cream cheese, topped with olive & artichoke tapenade and drizzled with olive oil (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Beverages:

Passion Fruit Rum Cocktail: White rum, Italian bitter apéritif, passion fruit, orange, guava, orgeat, and lime (New)

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

Avocado Time

Food Items:

Petite Avocado Impossible Burger with dairy-free pepper jack (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Frozen Guacamole: Avocado paleta with lime crema, pico de gallo, and chile-lime seasoning (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Beverages:

Ruby Grapefruit Sparkling Beverage: Grapefruit juice, raspberry syrup, agave nectar, and Topo Chico mineral water (non-alcoholic) (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Sauvignon Blanc

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

Cluck-A-Doodle Moo

Food Items:

Ranch Wings with hot sauce drizzle (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

French Onion Grilled Beef Tenderloin Slider: Grilled beef tenderloin topped with a Gruyère cheese sauce and caramelized onions served on an onion roll (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Beverages:

Blackberry-Lavender Lemonade: Blackberry, pineapple juice, lavender syrup, and lemon juice (non-alcoholic) (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

IPA

DIPA

Belgian Style White

Lemonade Lager

Sampler Beer Flight

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

Golden Dreams

Food Items:

Honey-Orange-glazed Salmon Salad with citrus vinaigrette (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Mango-Carrot Gazpacho with grilled shrimp and jalapeño crema (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Beverages:

Orange-Honey Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Coffee, orange blossom honey, white chocolate, orange juice, vanilla, orange extract, and almond milk (non-alcoholic) (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Pineapple-Tiki Bitter Cocktail: Aged rum, campari, pineapple juice, orgeat, lime juice and tiki bitters (New)

Chardonnay

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

Garlic Kissed

Food Items:

Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-Gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Carbonara-Garlic Mac & Cheese with peppered bacon (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Beverages:

Rosemary Bitter Orange Mule: Vodka, Aperol, orange juice, lime juice, rosemary syrup, and ginger beer (New)

Cabernet Sauvignon

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

LA Style

Food Items:

Glazed BBQ Pork Belly with furikake-togarashi mac salad (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Gyro-inspired Flatbread featuring Impossible Ground Beef with chipotle hummus, tzatziki and spiced crispy chickpeas (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Beverages:

Mezcaleros Ancho Sandia Margarita: Mezcal, ancho chile liqueur, watermelon, mango, lime, and agave nectar (New)

Sake-Melon ’75: Sake, ginger liqueur, prosecco, rock melon syrup, and lemongrass-citron purée (New)

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

Willie’s Churros

Food Item:

Mango Churro: Mango sauce, chile-lime sugar, and tamarind chamoy (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Smokejumpers Grill (mobile order available)

Food Item:

Pepperoni Pizza Slider: Angus beef and pork sausage patty, pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fried pepperoni served on a ciabatta slider roll and topped with a pepperoncini (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Beverages:

Peach-Blueberry Lemonade with blueberry flavor-filled boba (non-alcoholic) (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Peach-Blueberry Lemonade Cocktail: Vodka and blue curaçao, peach-blueberry lemonade, and blueberry flavor-filled boba (New)

Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Food Item:

Maple Bacon Churro: Cinnamon sugar, maple icing, and crumbled bacon (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Sonoma Terrace (mobile order available)

Food Item:

Old World Aged White Cheddar Lager Soup with toasted fig and prosciutto sandwich (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Beverage:

Novelty: Red or Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm (can be added to any beverage)

Cocina Cucamonga (mobile order available)

Beverage:

Strawberry Horchata: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage with strawberry sauce (non-alcoholic) (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Strawberry Horchata with Spiced Rum: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage with strawberry sauce and spiced rum (New)

​​

Lucky Fortune Cookery (mobile order available)

Food Item:

Mushroom Bao: Hoisin-glazed mushrooms, Asian slaw, and jalapeño in a steamed bao (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Pacific Wharf Cafe (mobile order available)

Food Item:

Avocado Toast: Smashed avocado on toasted sourdough bread, fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, cilantro, and balsamic reduction (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart (mobile order available)

Food Item:

Horchata Cold Brew: Creamy blend of cold brew and house-made rice and cinnamon beverage (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Paradise Garden Grill (mobile order available)

Food items:

Brisket Fries: French fries topped with shredded smoked BBQ brisket, cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and green onions (available for Sip & Savor Pass) (allergy-friendly options available) (New)

(allergy-friendly options available) Char Siu Ribs: Chinese-inspired grilled pork ribs with steamed rice and almond-cabbage salad (available for Sip & Savor Pass) (allergy-friendly options available) (New)

(allergy-friendly options available) Impossible Gyro: Seasoned plant-based meat served in pita bread with dairy-free tzatziki, seasoned tomatoes, cucumber, and onions (allergy-friendly options available) (New)

Jerk Chicken: Caribbean-inspired half chicken with mango-pineapple salsa served with black beans, white rice, and fried plantains (allergy-friendly options available) (New)

Beer-battered Fish Tacos: Baja-style beer-battered fish on corn tortillas topped with slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, and lime wedge with house-made tortilla chips and roasted red chile-tomato salsa (available for Sip & Savor Pass) (allergy-friendly options available) (New)

(allergy-friendly options available) Strawberry Shortcake: Pound cake with fresh strawberries and mascarpone crème (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Beverages:

Bourbon-Strawberry Lemonade garnished with fresh strawberry and mint (New)

Mexican-style Lager

Paradise Garden Grill Beer Garden

Beverages:

Salt & Lime Lager

Honey Blonde Ale

Passionfruit Wheat Ale

Sour Ale

Black Lager

Mango Habanero Apple Hard Cider

Blueberry Saison

Hazy IPA

Imperial Stout

IPA

Barrel-Aged Scotch Ale

Mead

Beer Garden Flight

Paradise Gardens Special Event Cart

Food Items:

Pretzel Bites with beer cheese sauce (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Berry Cotton Candy (New)

Beverage:

IPA

Outdoor Vending Carts

Food Item:

Berry Cotton Candy (New)

Lamplight Lounge Boardwalk Dining

Beverages:

Blue Peach-Basil Cocktail: Gin, elderflower liqueur, peach, basil simple syrup, lemon, blue curaçao, and fresh basil (New)

Smoked Pineapple Bourbon: Bourbon whiskey, Italian bitters apéritif, honey simple syrup, grilled pineapple, and lemon juice (New)

Lamplight Lounge

Food Items:

Ribeye for Two: Share a 28 ounce bone-in ribeye with gastrique-glazed baby carrots, poblano-potato bake, roasted vine tomatoes, cipollini onions, and bourbon-bacon compound butter paired with a specially selected glass of wine and Cookies and Cream Donuts for dessert.

Cookies and Cream Donuts topped with crème-filled chocolate cookie pieces served with a vanilla and cookie dipping sauce (New)

Beverages:

Blue Peach-Basil Cocktail: Gin, elderflower liqueur, peach, basil simple syrup, lemon, blue curaçao, and fresh basil (New)

Smoked Pineapple Bourbon: Bourbon whiskey, Italian bitters apéritif, honey simple syrup, grilled pineapple, and lemon juice (New)

Pym Test Kitchen (mobile order available)

Food Item:

Elote Pretzel: Five-ounce pretzel topped with corn three ways, cilantro sprigs, radish, cotija, and flavored crema (New)

Pym Tasting Lab (Sip & Savor and mobile order available)

Food Item:

Snack Molecules: Mini pretzels, honey-roasted peanuts, and popped sorghum with spring flavors (New)

Terran Treats

Food Item:

Raspberry Spiral Ration: Yellow strawberry spiral churro with berry compote (available with Sip & Savor Pass) (New)

Downtown Disney District

Enjoy some of these tasty offerings throughout the Downtown Disney District. (Not available with Sip and Savor Pass).

La Brea Bakery Café – Featured Food Item:

Avocado Toast Trio: Avocado toast three ways-including avocado with an over-easy egg, avocado with sautéed shrimp, and avocado with caprese-style cherry tomatoes all served on La Brea Bakery bread

Ballast Point Brewing Co. – Featured Food Item:

Ballast Point Brewing Co. will be offering a rotating menu throughout the Food & Wine Festival including: Striped Bass, Nashville Portobello, and Olive Oil Cake

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes – Featured Beverage:

Banana Pudding Shake: Ice cream gets even creamier when banana bread pudding is added to the blender. The shake is topped off with luscious whipped cream, a maraschino cherry, and crushed vanilla wafers.

Splitsville Luxury Lanes – Featured Food Item:

Turkey Clubettes: A terrific trio of sliders layered with warm roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house-made sauce

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen – Featured Beverage:

New Orleans Beer Flight: 5 ounce pours of a lager, amber, and dark brown ale

Naples Ristorante e Bar – Featured Beverage:

Sangria Flight Special: Enjoy three 4 ounce pours of refreshing sangria – red, rosé and white wine.

Tortilla Jo’s – Featured Beverage:

Ja-Jalapeño Margarita: Agave Azul from the highlands with fresh muddled jalapeños and pineapple hand-shaken with Tortilla Jo’s organic mix and served on the rocks with chili and lime blend rim

Uva Bar & Cafe – Featured Food Item:

Tapas Menu: Choose from Avocado Shrimp Toast, Grilled Ham and Cheese served with a tomato soup, or Crispy Duck Wings.

Catal Restaurant – Featured Food Item:

Sunday Supper: Offered on Sunday nights from 5 p.m. to close with such offerings as Fried Chicken, Meatloaf Brisket Short Rib, and Chicken Pot Pie